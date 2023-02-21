Electric car company Faraday Future has announced that its Hanford manufacturing facility will begin production on March 30.

The company had initially planned to begin production in Las Vegas, but abandoned the idea in July of 2017. A month later, Faraday Future announced it would lease a one million square-foot Pirella tire plan in Hanford, where production is set to begin at the end of March.

Faraday Future calls the Hanford facility “FF ieFactory California.”

