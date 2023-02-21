Electric car company Faraday Future has announced that its Hanford manufacturing facility will begin production on March 30.
The company had initially planned to begin production in Las Vegas, but abandoned the idea in July of 2017. A month later, Faraday Future announced it would lease a one million square-foot Pirella tire plan in Hanford, where production is set to begin at the end of March.
Faraday Future calls the Hanford facility “FF ieFactory California.”
Faraday Future previously faced notices from the Nasdaq threatening to remove the company from the market from failing to hold an annual shareholders meeting and failing to keep a stock price at $1 or more for 10 consecutive days. Faraday Future recently announced the required annual shareholders meeting for Feb. 28.
Share price of Faraday Future seemed to be mostly unaffected by the production news. The price of the company went up to $0.61, only a 3% increase over previous days. The share has lost most of its value, with that $0.61 price representing a 67% drop in price over six months.
Faraday Future has shuffled a number of senior management positions over the last few months, including appointing a new executive director, a new global CEO and a few other senior management roles.
The company expects cars to come off the assembly line in early April and deliveries to begin before the end of April. According to an announcement from Faraday Future, the estimates could change if funding is not received on time.