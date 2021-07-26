Electric car manufacturer Faraday Future appears to have taken a major step forward in their business with a new merger, and by ringing the opening bell for Nasdaq.
Last week, Faraday completed its merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC), a special purpose acquisition company. This resulted in the renaming of the company as Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., with its stock and warrants to start trading under the "FFIE" and "FFIEW" ticker symbols respectively.
“Today is a new chapter in FF’s history, and we are thrilled to be a public company with industry leading technology, unrivaled new products, and a world class experienced team to drive the success of FF for years to come,” said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, FF’s Global CEO. “We want to thank the stockholders of PSAC and PIPE investors for their support, reaching this milestone is a testament to the trust and confidence that such stockholders and investors have placed in our leadership, technology and business model.”
The PSAC merger also provides Faraday Future with a gross of $1 billion in backing funds. In 2017, Faraday Future’s founder Jia Yueting first announced his plans to set up a 1 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Hanford, in an old Pirelli tire plant. The funds are expected to fully finance the launch of the FF 91 car in the next 12 months.
