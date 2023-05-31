Faraday Future, the company producing electric cars at a 1 million-square-foot facility in Hanford, began the first stage of launching their electric vehicle Wednesday.

The company announced they will be producing a special edition of their flagship FF91, the FF91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, on a limited run of 300 vehicles with an MSRP of $309,000. A pre-order on the car will run $5,000. The FF91 2.0 Futurist Alliance edition will feature exclusive colors, wheel designs and either a customized signature plate or signature plate from the company’s founder, Yueting Jia.

The launch also revealed some features of the vehicle, including a 27” rear display and the opportunity to control some pieces of the vehicle using an Apple Watch.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you