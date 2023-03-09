Faraday Future, an electric car company that plans to produce cars in a 1 million square-foot former Pirelli tire plant in Hanford, have announced their annual financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.
The company’s operating expenses were higher in 2022 relative to 2021. Similarly, the company presented a net loss of $552.1 million in 2022 compared to a loss of $516.5 million in 2021. Faraday Future said that the higher expenses were primarily because of increased engineering, design and testing cost throughout 2022.
The company ended the 2022 year with $18.5 million in cash and restricted cash. Faraday Future recently announced they had received a commitment of over $130 million from investors that, if received on time, would allow Faraday Future to reach their goal to begin production at the Hanford facility, “FF ieFactory California," on time on March 30.
A final launch event for the FF91 Futurist, the company’s first and flagship vehicle, was announced for April 26. According to Faraday Future, FF91 Futurists are expected to start coming out of the Hanford facility in early April, with customers receiving first deliveries by the end of the same month.
Share price for Faraday Future seemed unaffected by the news and earnings report. The share price ended at $0.54 as the stock has fluctuated between $0.51 and $0.61 throughout the week.
In a description of the FF91 Futurist’s features, a presentation used at an earnings call reviewing the previous year stated the hardware of the FF91 Futurist was capable of supporting Level 3 autonomous driving.
Levels for autonomous driving systems range from 0 to 5, according to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration. Many other manufacturers’ autonomous driving systems, like Tesla’s Autopilot or General Motors’ Super Cruise, are considered Level 2 systems which require the driver to constantly monitor the vehicle. A Level 3 system, meanwhile, handles all aspects of driving and will notify the driver when or if they need to take over.
Faraday Future’s Global Director of Public Relations and Communications John Schilling said that the FF91 Futurist’s sensors would be capable of achieving Level 3 when it goes on sale, but the car won’t launch with Level 3 driving capability. Schilling suggested that it was theoretically possible for an over-the-air update to add the capability for a Level 3 system down the road.
Mercedes-Benz announced in January that it was the first and only automaker so far to receive U.S. approval for a Level 3 autonomous driving system, and this system was only certified in Nevada at the time of their announcement.