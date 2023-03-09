Faraday Future, an electric car company that plans to produce cars in a 1 million square-foot former Pirelli tire plant in Hanford, have announced their annual financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

The company’s operating expenses were higher in 2022 relative to 2021. Similarly, the company presented a net loss of $552.1 million in 2022 compared to a loss of $516.5 million in 2021. Faraday Future said that the higher expenses were primarily because of increased engineering, design and testing cost throughout 2022.

The company ended the 2022 year with $18.5 million in cash and restricted cash. Faraday Future recently announced they had received a commitment of over $130 million from investors that, if received on time, would allow Faraday Future to reach their goal to begin production at the Hanford facility, “FF ieFactory California," on time on March 30.

