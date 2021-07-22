Darrian Martin had only 21 years to live, but her family and friends say she made the most of her time — in fact, she was just starting to figure herself out and was pursuing her passions.
Darrian was killed last month when the off-road vehicle she was driving was struck by a semi at the end of her driveway in Lemoore. First responders did everything possible and over 50 units of blood were used to save her. And while she didn’t make it, those who knew her best said she was still with them, and always will be.
In the family living room filled with Darrian's parents, grandparents, close friends and other family, everyone recalled Darrian, along with the patchwork of interests and quirks that helped to make her who she was. It was a room full of tears and laughter at the memories.
Darrian was a theater kid, and as for those friends of hers that weren’t, she was more than happy to drag them along to plays and musicals anyway. While attending West Hills College Lemoore, her fascination with psychology and forensics led her down that same field of study, but she quickly shifted her focus over to her true passion — writing. She wanted to write a novel and worked on one with Ruth Wooten, her friend and fellow “misfit.”
“She had a board up in her room — her ‘plot board,’” said her grandmother, Sandy Martin.
“It looks like a conspiracy board,” Wooten added, referring to the various strings connecting different characters and plot points.
It’s people like Darrian that her family had in mind when they decided to set up a scholarship in her name. They say they currently have a goal of $500 per student. The selectees aren’t necessarily “A” students and honor roll kids, but those with interests in the arts in humanities like Darrian — or they might just be students who need a little extra help to achieve their aspirations — the kind of people she opened her heart for and cared for.
The other way they’ve planned to honor her is through the Darrian Martin Memorial Blood Drive, which they will be doing with the Central California Blood Center. Scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 1 at Lemoore High School, they’re aiming to replenish the blood that was used to try to save Darrian. And with any luck, they hope to collect a little extra.
“In the summer months, there’s always such a need for blood and — it’s even more important — knowing we had to use so much, that the kids wanted to try to replace it,” Sandy Martin said.
“Everybody, the firemen, the EMS the hospitals — both hospitals she was at — went above and beyond, and fought to try and save her,” said Danny Rodrigues, Darrian’s father. “They went through over 50 units of blood trying to save her. And we’re going through a tremendous loss, and we’re just trying to pay back for all the help we got in –“
“In those small hours that they fought tooth and nail to try to keep her alive here,” said Sharon Brum, Darrian’s aunt, helping her brother finish his statement.
Brum added that even after the fact, Darrian’s parents went out of their way to thank the EMS, firefighters, hospital staff and others who did everything humanly possible to keep their daughter alive, giving cards and food, among other things.
On a recent visit to one of the fire stations, Darrian’s parents were able to meet with one of the firefighters who responded to the scene. On being thanked, he informed them they were only the second family to ever thank him in 20 years of work.
“I was shocked when he told us that. Everyone expects so much out of these people – they do so much – and no one tell them, ‘thank you’ for it. Good outcome or bad outcome, how could you not? They tried to save our daughter’s life. And did everything they could.”
The family hopes that while Darrian didn’t make it, someone else might survive with the blood that’s donated.
“I think the main reason we are trying to give back so much to the community through the scholarship and the blood drive is because our daughter had such a giving heart — a big, huge, giving heart — and we just want to remember that,” Danny Rodrigues said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.