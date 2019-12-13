LEMOORE — The body of 23-year-old Oscar J. Temores, a Navy master-at-arms returned home Thursday.
Temores, a Lemoore native, died on the night of Nov. 30 after a crash while on patrol at Fort Story in Norfolk, Virginia.
Hundreds of Navy soldiers, families and personnel honored Temores as his procession passed through the Naval Air Station Lemoore shortly before noon Thursday. The U.S. Flag flew at half-staff as the sailor’s funeral procession made its way through the streets of the Navy base accompanied by the American Warriors of California and others.
The sailor’s body was then escorted to The People’s Funeral Chapel in Hanford.
Now that her son’s body has returned home to the Valley, a small weight has been lifted, Celina Martinez said.
“We’re kind of at ease a little bit, even though we’re all devastated,” she said at an impromptu press conference outside of the funeral chapel. “We’re a little bit at ease having him here, even though it’s still unreal for us.”
You have free articles remaining.
Martinez was surrounded by family members as she spoke, including Temores’ wife, Bethany, and 2-year-old son, Damien.
“It’s a lot to take in. It’s been a rough week and a half so far, since we found out everything that happened," Temores’ father-in-law Alfredo Loera said. "You just don’t imagine something that big happening to someone so close to you. Unfortunately, it happens every day to other people.”
A viewing for the Lemoore High School graduate is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. today, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. Both will be carried out at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church; 870 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore. Temores will thereafter be buried with U.S. Navy Military Funeral Honors at Lemoore Cemetery, 1441 N. Lemoore Ave.
Since its creation on Dec. 1, a GoFundMe account organized by older brother, Ricky, has exceeded its goal of $17,500 to help alleviate the family’s financial burden following Temores’ unexpected death. More than 500 donors have given over $21,000.
“We want to thank our Navy community, our Navy families and the community of Lemoore and the Central Valley for all of their support. We appreciate it and we encourage them to attend all the services this weekend. It will be a public mass so we hope to see many people there to help us say goodbye to our brother,” Ricky said to the Sentinel.
The family encouraged those interested in saying goodbye to attend the public viewing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.