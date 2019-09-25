SACRAMENTO — Firefighters, family members and the public will gather this weekend for the annual California Firefighters Memorial ceremony to pay tribute to firefighters who have lost their lives.
The names of 34 firefighters, including Kings County Fire Department’s Keith Hernandez, will be added to more than 1,400 fallen firefighters currently inscribed on the memorial.
Hernandez died in February after a battle with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer. He had worked with the Kings County Fire Department as a fire apparatus engineer for five years.
Hernandez was born in Fresno and raised in Clovis. In an interview with the Sentinel in February 2018, he said he knew from a young age that he wanted to some type of first responder, which led him to a career as a firefighter.
He worked for various agencies in the fire service, including Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit as a seasonal firefighter for five years, Fresno County Fire Protection District as a seasonal paid call firefighter for one year, and Clovis Fire Department as an Explorer for three years.
Hernandez was hired by the Kings County Fire Department in June 2013, where he served the rural areas of the county. He was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in late 2017.
Outside of work, Hernandez loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He told the Sentinel that the one bright spot during his battle was the time he got to spend with his family.
Hernandez was married to his wife, Crystal, for over five years and they have two young children, a daughter named Henley and a son named Harper.
After Hernandez died, he was honored locally with an over 200-mile procession from Stanford Medical Center back to the Central Valley. Along the way, members of various fire and law enforcement agencies showed their respect with flags and salutes.
The California Firefighters memorial is a tribute to the firefighters who have died in the line of duty since California became a state in 1850. The memorial is located in Capitol Park, which is next to the State Capitol in Sacramento.
This year’s 17th Annual California Firefighters Memorial Ceremony will take place on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
The memorial includes three basic elements — a Memorial Wall inscribed with the names of every California firefighter who has died in the line of duty, and two statues that immortalize the fallen heroes.
According to its website, the ceremony features a solemn procession from the Capitol steps to the Memorial site.
Among those to also be honored are three firefighters who died during last year’s devastating wildfires.
The ceremony is open to the public and will also be live-streamed at the California Fire Foundation’s Facebook page.
