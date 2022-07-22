Mission control erupted with cheers Friday morning eight minutes and twenty-four seconds after the successful touchdown of SpaceX's Falcon 9 first-stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" automatous droneship located in the Pacific Ocean.
The booster's landing marked its fourth flight supporting the Starlink mission, SpaceX's 56th first-stage landing, and the 125th Falcon 9 landing overall, a launch officer said via live webcast Friday.
Minutes prior to landing, the two-stage 229-foot Falcon 9 lifted off from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 4 East at 10:39 a.m., cutting through a blanket of fog to carry a payload of 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
Several minutes after liftoff, the second-stage vehicle of the Falcon 9 stage separated from the rocket's first stage to deploy its payload into orbit. The payload is comprised of a batch of satellites that were confirmed to have deployed and joined SpaceX's Starlink constellation in orbit more than an hour after launch.
The constellation constitutes a space-based broadband internet system made up of hundreds of satellites that provide broadband internet service to more than 400,000 customers in 36 countries.
According to the Hawthorne-based aerospace company, launches from Vandenberg with a southbound trajectory travel across open ocean all the way to the Antarctic, by which time the vehicles have long since reached orbit.
The initially scheduled Thursday launch was scrubbed T-minus 46 seconds before liftoff and recycled to Friday when the flight computer detected a problem with the position of a valve in one of the rocket’s engines, the launch official said.
The mission accounts for SpaceX's second of four planned Starlink polar launches scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg in the month ahead, with the next one scheduled in two weeks.
The launch from Vandenberg marks a completion of 32 SpaceX missions so far this year, the company reported.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.