Mission control erupted with cheers Friday morning eight minutes and twenty-four seconds after the successful touchdown of SpaceX's Falcon 9 first-stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" automatous droneship located in the Pacific Ocean.

The booster's landing marked its fourth flight supporting the Starlink mission, SpaceX's 56th first-stage landing, and the 125th Falcon 9 landing overall, a launch officer said via live webcast Friday.

Minutes prior to landing, the two-stage 229-foot Falcon 9 lifted off from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 4 East at 10:39 a.m., cutting through a blanket of fog to carry a payload of 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

