The Kings County Historical Society is looking for new members — otherwise it may become history itself.
The organization’s president, vice-president and secretary are ending their terms in September and if no new members join the ranks, the organization may be forced to dissolve, according to interim treasurer Haley Kroeber.
“We need new members or it’s just not going to function,” she said.
In addition to the upcoming retirement of those officers, Kroeber said that five longtime members have died in recent years, leaving the organization lacking in both leadership and members.
Currently, nine board members are needed for the KCHS to function, though Kroeber said that the bylaws will soon be amended to lower that number to allow the group to function with only five board members.
The KCHS maintains “The Old Church,” the county’s first — originally established in 1878 — as well as an adjacent banquet hall. The properties are located on Hackett Street.
The organization’s mission statement is to preserve and protect those buildings, as well as foster and promote public knowledge and interest in the history of Kings County.
KCHS formed in January of 1940, with Mildred Lee Richmond serving as the first president. Hanford’s Lee Richmond Elementary School, opened in 1953, was named after her.
Kroeber, who said she’s by far the group’s youngest member, joined about three years ago after taking an interest in genealogy. She said she was the first new member in about five years.
Kroeber wants to move the KCHS into the digital realm as a way to make the organization more appealing to younger members of the community. She has plans for a new website and a podcast detailing the history of the region.
“There are so many stories you dig up while researching that are so fascinating. Maybe you can’t do an entire presentation on them, but they’d make great topics for a 30-minute podcast,” Kroeber said.
In addition to continuing the current quarterly seminars and speeches from local and regional historians, Kroeber would also like to begin more interactive learning experiences like cemetery walks — that is, if the organization survives that long.
“We’re in limbo now, it’s a difficult place to be,” she said.
Elections for new officers will be held in June. Kroeber said that if new members haven’t joined and soon-to-be-vacated officer seats aren’t filled by that time, then the future of the KCHS is bleak.
Those interested in becoming a member can visit www.facebook.com/Kingscountyhistoricalsociety or email kchs.ca@yahoo.com.