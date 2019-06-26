LEMOORE — Sometimes it takes a village to create a piece of art.
“The Fabric of our Heritage,” a mural project funded by a grant from the California Humanities and spearheaded by the Sarah A. Mooney Museum, is set to be unveiled this week. The dedication ceremony and reception are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at 142 West D St., Lemoore.
“The mural is really symbolic of the cultural diversity that we have here in the area,” Sarah A. Mooney Museum Executive Director Lynda Lahodny said.
The mural’s new home is located on the outside wall of the Tropicana Asian Market. A reception will be held after the dedication at the offices of Dr. Jeffrey Garcia, owner of the Tropicana.
During the ceremony, folklorico dancers from the Kings Cultural Center in Armona, Hula dancers and dancers from the Tachi-Yokut Tribe will perform.
“[Garcia] has always been a huge supporter of downtown Lemoore. He sometimes puts the quality of downtown Lemoore ahead of his own personal likes or dislikes. He was generous enough to allow us to put these mural panels on his building,” Lahodny said.
After months of setbacks concerning where the proposed mural would go, Garcia offered the side of his building as the home of the 24-by-8-foot mural.
Garcia has served on the Downtown Revitalization Committee and the Lemoore Planning Commission.
“Cities with no downtown have no character,” Garcia said. “It’s important to maintain a downtown area especially as a city grows and sprawls outward.”
The quilt-like mural is made up of several pieces of wood that will be mounted on the building’s wall. Each hexagon on the mural represents a cultural segment that makes Lemoore the place it is.
The mural depicts an image for each of Lemoore’s cultural groups.
Lahodny spoke to people of the cultural groups represented to ask what symbol they felt would best represent that heritage.
“I didn’t know what a friendship basket was and I don’t know Chinese calligraphy, so you have to defer to the people who do know,” she said.
Mario Gonzalez, a Lemoore High School art teacher, served as the art director for the mural. Once it was decided which images would go on the mural, he drew most of the outline, though student Alan Garcia volunteered to draw the Bayanihan House.
Many of the artists who worked on the project wanted to work specifically on the parts of the mural that represented their culture, Gonzalez said.
Once the lines were in place, Gonzalez let the community take over to add color, shade and other details.
Gonzalez estimates that nearly 85 people — mostly students, but parents and others in the community volunteered as well — spent about 110 hours between mid-April the June 6 completing the projects.
The mural should last around 15 years without needed maintenance or touch-ups, has anti-vandalism coating and, due to the mural being painted on wood that will be hung on the wall, rather than on the wall itself, it can be moved to a new location if the need ever arises.
The mural will add to Lemoore’s already rich urban art displayed downtown, much of it depicting the the past of the city and its people.
“I think Lemoore likes to celebrate its history,” Gonzalez said.
