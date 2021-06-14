The Plunge is open for the summer

Swimmers begin their descent into the water at The Plunge to get some relief from the heat in this 2017 file photo.

The week-long break from the heat appears to be over for the San Joaquin Valley as the National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning over the course of multiple days — with temperatures expected to reach into the 110s.

According to the NWS report issued Friday, high temperatures ranging from 107 to 112 degrees are expected Thursday through Saturday. This includes Kings County in the path of the scorching heat. It means the end of a break from the usual summer weather in early June, which averaged in the 80s and low 90s.

“Heat like this happens rarely,” the NWS issue stated in a release. This is a multi-day extreme heat event. Heat is the No. 1 cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States. This type of heat could be deadly for heat-sensitive groups, such as the elderly, young children, and those with chronic ailments.”

However, the NWS warns that the temperatures put everyone at risk.

Things are not expected to fare much better in the Sierra Foothills region or the Kern County Mountains and desert area, either. In the Kern County Desert, temperatures are expected to hit a high of 116 degrees.

