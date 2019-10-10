HANFORD — The Sentinel has started a series featuring former Hanford Police Department Explorers and what they are doing now in their careers. Here is part seven in the series.
Gabriel Correa
From the moment Correa could make decisions for himself — probably around 4 years old — he decided he wanted to become a police officer.
While in middle school at the age of 13, Correa joined the Visalia Police Department Explorer program. He stayed in that program for a few years and then lateraled over to the Hanford program at the age of 15 after his family moved to Hanford.
He stayed in the Hanford Explorer program until he was 21 years old, completing the entire length of the program.
After Correa graduated from the police academy in 2015, he was subsequently hired by the Exeter Police Department in 2016, where he now works as a patrol officer.
Working in a small town, Correa said he gets to do it all, like obtaining search warrants, investigating high profile cases and testifying as an expert in court during trials.
In fact, Correa said having that broader job description and being able to branch out and not just focus on one aspect of police work is his favorite part of his job.
Correa said he is able to do his job well because of his background in the Explorer program.
The best resource in the Explorer program is the ride-alongs, Correa said. He said he gained experience and learned everything he could by observing the officers’ techniques during their investigations.
Correa’s other favorite part of the job is being a K-9 handler. He has worked with his K-9 partner, King, since 2017.
“It’s been a great experience working with a K-9,” Correa said, adding they are a team who train together, rely on each other and have formed a unique bond.
Correa said he would recommend the Explorer program to any young person based on the experiences alone that they receive, from training and medical experience to leadership skills.
Regardless of whether or not they end up with the agency that they were an Explorer with, Correa said they Explorers are definitely rewarded in the end.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the program,” he said.
