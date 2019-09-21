{{featured_button_text}}
Troy Smith

Troy Smith

 Contributed

HANFORD — The Sentinel has started a series featuring former Hanford Police Department Explorers and what they are doing now in their careers. Here is part five in the series.

Troy Smith

Smith was in the HPD Explorer program from the ages of 15-17 starting in 2011.

Smith, who grew up in Hanford, said his father is an officer with HPD. He said he was always interested in a career in law enforcement after watching his dad do the job.

While he was only able to compete in one Explorer competition, Smith said he learned a lot and really enjoyed the program while he was in it.

After attending the police academy in 2016, Smith was hired by the Kings County Sheriff’s office, where he worked for two-and-a-half years.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Smith was recently hired by the Hanford Police Department as a patrol officer, where he now works alongside his father.

“It’s awesome,” Smith said about working in the same department with his dad.

Smith said his favorite part of the job is giving back to his community. The self-described “people person” said he loves getting out into the community and talking with people.

In his time as a deputy and now a police officer, Smith said the training he received in the Explorer program has helped him with the fundamentals of being in law enforcement, like how to handle various traffic stops or how to search a building.

Smith said he would definitely recommend any Explorer program to young people who would like to possibly pursue a career in law enforcement.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments