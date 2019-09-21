HANFORD — The Sentinel has started a series featuring former Hanford Police Department Explorers and what they are doing now in their careers. Here is part five in the series.
Troy Smith
Smith was in the HPD Explorer program from the ages of 15-17 starting in 2011.
Smith, who grew up in Hanford, said his father is an officer with HPD. He said he was always interested in a career in law enforcement after watching his dad do the job.
While he was only able to compete in one Explorer competition, Smith said he learned a lot and really enjoyed the program while he was in it.
After attending the police academy in 2016, Smith was hired by the Kings County Sheriff’s office, where he worked for two-and-a-half years.
You have free articles remaining.
Smith was recently hired by the Hanford Police Department as a patrol officer, where he now works alongside his father.
“It’s awesome,” Smith said about working in the same department with his dad.
Smith said his favorite part of the job is giving back to his community. The self-described “people person” said he loves getting out into the community and talking with people.
In his time as a deputy and now a police officer, Smith said the training he received in the Explorer program has helped him with the fundamentals of being in law enforcement, like how to handle various traffic stops or how to search a building.
Smith said he would definitely recommend any Explorer program to young people who would like to possibly pursue a career in law enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.