HANFORD — The Sentinel has started a series featuring former Hanford Police Department Explorers and what they are doing now in their careers. Here is part four in the series.
Monte Vito
Vito was in the Explorer program for four years from 2011-2015, from the age of 17 to the age of 21. He is currently a deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Vito said he had a couple friends join the program in high school and was encouraged by his School Resource Officer to give it a chance to see if he would like it as well. While he wasn’t sure if he would like it, Vito said he tried it out and fell in love with the program.
“After one training I was completely hooked,” he said.
As an Explorer, Vito saw what a possible future in a law enforcement career would be like. He said ride-alongs proved to be beneficial, citing them as the reason he knew how the computer systems in the cars worked and was immediately comfortable talking on the radio.
After leaving the program, Vito was a criminology major at California State University, Fresno, with a law enforcement option.
While there, he joined the Criminology 108 class, which was a joint effort between Fresno State and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office that allowed students to complete an internship with FCSO.
During the internship, Vito said he was basically like a reserve deputy, working with other deputies in any units that needed help.
After he graduated from the program in 2015, Vito went on to the police academy. Upon completion of the academy, he said he was offered a full-time position with FCSO.
You have free articles remaining.
Vito said participating in the HPD Explorer program has helped him in his current career as a deputy. He said the training he received prepared him for certain situations where he otherwise would have been lost without that experience.
He also said the program gave him a mindset of how law enforcement works, from the chain of command to the judicial system.
Vito, who was previously on the FCSO boat patrol unit, is currently on the uniform patrol unit.
He said he loves the job because it is something different every day, not just sitting in an office. He also loves working with the community and making positive changes.
Vito said he would definitely recommend the Explorer program, especially for someone who thinks they would like to pursue a career in law enforcement. He said getting that little taste of what officers do every day can help a young person decide if the job is for them or not.
And if they don’t like it, Vito said the program is still a great way for young people to learn discipline, responsibility, time management and other important and necessary life skills.
Vito said program adviser Sgt. Albert Cano is great at knowing when Explorers can take on more responsibilities or a leadership role within the team.
More so, Vito said being in the program creates a bond between the Explorers. To this day, five years after being on the team, Vito said he is still friends with fellow Explorer and current HPD Officer Jarred Cotta.
“He’s like a brother to me,” Vito said of Cotta. “I talk to him almost every day.”
Vito encourages young people to get out of their comfort zones and take a chance on the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.