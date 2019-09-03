HANFORD — The Sentinel has started a series featuring former Hanford Police Department Explorers and what they are doing now in their careers.
Idalis Rubalcava
Rubalcava began as an Explorer in 2014 at the age of 15 after her school resource officer noticed her involvement in various sports and approached her to suggest she look into joining the program.
After attending the first couple meetings, Rubalcava said she was hooked and stayed in the program for three years until the age of 18.
The Hanford Police Department sponsored Rubalcava in the six-month police academy and she was subsequently hired by the department in January of this year. She is currently in the second phase of her field officer training.
When Rubalcava first joined the Explorers, the program already had a reputation of winning competitions, an aspect of the program she didn’t initially know about.
She said she fell in love with everything, from the training to the competitions. She said the program really shows Explorers a great broad understanding of the job of a police officer.
Prior to joining the Explorers, Rubalcava said she had thought about the possibility of going into law enforcement down the road, but was thinking more of a federal job than a police officer.
Through the experience of participating in ride-alongs, Rubalcava said she realized that the job was something she could handle and knew right away that she wanted to be an officer.
Before Police Chief Parker Sever was the chief, he told a young Rubalcava that he would hire her as an officer with the department some day — a promise he kept.
“He wasn’t kidding,” Rubalcava said with chuckle.
Rubalcava said she loves the job of a police officer because she never knows what the day might bring, from simple acts to high-stress situations.
She said she also likes the community involvement side of the job and having a positive effect on others. Being just 21 years old, Rubalcava said she enjoys being able to interact and relate with the kids she meets.
Rubalcava said what she learned from her Adviser Sgt. Albert Cano and older Explorers like Jarred Cotta — who is now a detective with HPD — and the connections she made while in the program are invaluable.
“Now I’m working side by side with them,” she said.
Even if teens don’t see themselves in law enforcement, Rubalcava said the Explorers is a program that can give kids a sense of belonging, lasting friendships and help them keep a good head on their shoulders.
“The post felt like a family,” Rubalcava said.
