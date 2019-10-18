HANFORD — The Sentinel has started a series featuring former Hanford Police Department Explorers and what they are doing now in their careers. Here is part eight in the series.
Martin Gutierrez
As a kid, Martin Gutierrez said his father told him that he would like to see his son become a cop. Since then, Gutierrez has worked hard to make his parents proud.
“Now, I love what I do,” Gutierrez, a five-year police veteran, said.
Gutierrez went to school with the daughters of Lemoore Police Chief Darrell Smith, who was a captain with Hanford PD at the time. Gutierrez said Smith asked him what he wanted to do after high school, and when Gutierrez told him he wanted to be a cop, Smith told him about the Explorer program and suggested he join.
Gutierrez became an HPD Explorer in 2011 at the age of 18 and stayed in the program for two years. He was going to college and wrestling at the time as well, so he attended competitions when he could, helping with the more physical events.
He said the program is good at keeping the Explorers involved and making them feel like they are a part of the team. He said it taught him how to take care of himself, both mentally and physically.
Gutierrez does not come from a law enforcement family, so he said everything he learned in the program was new to him and very eye-opening. He said it really gave him insight into a law enforcement career, and gave him an idea about what kind of cop he wanted to be.
“Hanford runs a really good program,” Gutierrez said.
After leaving the program, Gutierrez attended the police academy.
While he was in the police academy, Smith told Gutierrez that he would like to hire him in Hanford once he graduated. However, when Gutierrez was still in the middle of the academy, Smith was hired as the chief of police in Lemoore.
Smith kept his promise, though, and hired Gutierrez in Lemoore, where he worked for three years.
Gutierrez said the most rewarding part about working at LPD was working in the place where he grew up and giving back to the community that helped raised him.
Looking for a change, Gutierrez worked at the Santa Ana Police Department for a year before coming back to the Central Valley.
Gutierrez has worked for the Fresno Police Department for a little over a year now and thoroughly loves his job as a patrol officer. He said there are always calls coming in and crimes in progress, making the days fly by.
“It’s very busy. There’s no downtime,” Gutierrez said, adding he also like meeting people from different backgrounds at the large agency.
Gutierrez encourages anyone who has the slightest interest in law enforcement, or even probation or corrections, to check out the program.
Not only is it a way to get involved and build skills, but Gutierrez said it as a great time for young people to figure themselves out and gain perspective into whether or not they want to pursue a law enforcement career.
