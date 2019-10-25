HANFORD — The Sentinel has started a series featuring former Hanford Police Department Explorers and what they are doing now in their careers. Here is part nine in the series.
Alex Figueroa
Alex Figueroa was working at a grocery store when he was approached by Jarred Cotta, an officer with the Hanford Police Department.
Figueroa said Cotta told him all about the Hanford Explorer program and that he should check it out.
After one training session, Figueroa said he decided he not only wanted to join the program but definitely wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement, something he had previously debated.
Figueroa was 18 when he joined the program in 2015 and stayed until 2018, when he aged out at 21.
He said he loved that the program is very active, not just with competitions but with events and community service.
“You’re always doing something and representing the department in a positive way,” Figueroa said.
While in the post, Figueroa held the rank of sergeant and was promoted to a lieutenant before leaving. Both ranks came with responsibilities, like making sure time cards are in, distributing equipment and coordinating ride-alongs.
Eight months after leaving the Explorer program, Figueroa was accepted into the police academy. He graduated this year from the academy.
He was recently hired as a deputy for the Tulare County Sheriff’s office and is currently going through the field training program.
Continuing what he started in the Explorer program, Figueroa said he loves that his job allows him to have a presence in the community and make a positive impact on people by being a role model.
“I definitely feel like if it wasn’t for the program, I would not be where I am now,” he said. “It gave me a big advantage to succeed.”
If he could go back and do it again, Figueroa said he would have started the Explorer program at an earlier age so he could fully take advantage of the opportunities it presents to members.
Figueroa said any young person interested in a career in law enforcement should at least check the program out because it provides information, knowledge and skills they would not otherwise get.
If they do join the program, he encourages the Explorers to not be afraid to ask questions because every officer is different. He said this will help them figure out the type of officer they potentially want to be.
