HANFORD — The Sentinel has started a series featuring former Hanford Police Department Explorers and what they are doing now in their careers. Here is part six in the series.
Chase Ellsworth
Ellsworth was an Explorer from the ages of 18-21. He spent 2014-2016 as a Hanford Police Explorer and 2016-2017 as a Lemoore Police Department Explorer.
Ellsworth said he always wanted to be an officer, but it wasn’t until one of his friends joined the HPD Explorer program that he decided to give the program a try as well.
“I did one ride-along and was hooked,” Ellsworth said.
Ellsworth said his favorite aspect of the program was the true sense of camaraderie and the family-like atmosphere. He said going through scenarios that may be scary at the time helped the Explorers become closer and form a bond, like brothers and sisters.
He also got to compete in several Explorer competitions, which he said were fun.
Because the advisers in the program are real police officers who know what they are talking about, Ellsworth said the program really prepares the Explorers and gives a leg up to those who want to pursue a career in law enforcement and go on to attend the police academy.
Ellsworth, who started the police academy at College of the Sequoias just before he turned 21, said he already knew everything they taught him at the academy from being an Explorer.
He said he definitely recommends the program for those who would like to be officers, but also to other young people who just want to do something fun and get out of their comfort zones.
“It’s just a really great program for anybody,” he said.
Overall, Ellsworth said the Hanford Explorer program puts a lot of time into the Explorers.
“I wouldn’t be an officer today if I hadn’t been in that program,” Ellsworth said.
Right out of the police academy, Ellsworth was hired by the Lemoore Police Department in February 2018.
He’s in the patrol division, but said he occasionally helps with the youth division at Lemoore High School.
Besides liking that the job brings something new and different every day, Ellsworth said he likes that those in law enforcement work hard to improve the quality of life of the residents.
Ellsworth, who lives in Lemoore, said he loves the fact that he can not only identify a possible problem in the community, but can also have a hand in fixing the problem.
“It’s super rewarding and a good feeling,” he said.
