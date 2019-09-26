LEMOORE — Local history buffs are invited to take a walk into the past this weekend.
The Sarah A. Mooney Museum will host the third annual Legends of Lemoore Cemetery Walk on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Lemoore Cemetery, 9660 18th Ave.
The living history presentation will feature local actors portraying some of the pioneers that helped shaped Lemoore in its early frontier days. There will be two 90-minute presentations Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and again at 11 a.m.
“This cemetery walk thing is more common on the East Coast where there are older cemeteries. When we first started, nobody out here really knew what it was about so we’ve been educating the public as we go,” museum board president Michael Betcher said. “It’s not a spooky event, it’s not at night. It has nothing to do with the ghosts. It’s a living history presentation to educate people about the early settlers in this area.”
“For those interested in local history, this is the way to experience it,” board member Lynda Lahodny said.
The two board members will join actors from the Kings Players in portraying eight important historical figures from Lemoore’s past, including Kate Esrey Follett, Theodore and Mary Gilcrease, E.G. and Elena Henley, Henry Rhoads, and Frank Lincoln Powell.
Betcher will portray William “Doc Bill” Byron. Byron and delivered about 4,000 babies during until his retirement in 1951. He died in 1962.
Byron is the lone historical figure on this year’s walk with the distinction of being born in Lemoore, rather than emigrating.
“’Doc Bill’ was actually born on the site of the cemetery,” Betcher said. “That’s where his parents homesteaded the family farm.”
One of Byron’s siblings died as an infant and was buried on the property of the family farm. Over time, neighboring families asked to bury their own loved ones on the same area of land. Eventually, the Byrons would donate that land to become the town’s cemetery.
Betcher and Lahodny agreed that by researching the parts they play, they gain new knowledge about their subjects and Lemoore history as whole, making them better docents and tour guides at the museum.
“We try to pick interesting people and they have to be buried [in the cemetery] so we can be at their gravesite,” Betcher said.
Patrons will take a tour of the cemetery, meeting each of the historical figures who will give in-character presentations about their lives and the roles they played in Lemoore history.
Actors Ron Bates, Cyndie Maxwell, Eden Brock, Joe Katz, David Beeman and Tom Buford round out the cast.
Tickets are $15, available at the Ramblin’ Rose Florist, 246 Heinlen St., Lemoore. Tickets are limited to 90 per tour. Tickets unsold in advance will be available at the cemetery before the tours. Ticketholders are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to the tours’ start time.
For more information, visit www.sarahamooneymuseum.org.
