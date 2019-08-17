HANFORD — The 2020 U.S. Census is soon approaching, and efforts have begun to make sure everyone in Kings County is counted.
For the first time ever, the state is giving out $26 million to counties to help with census efforts. Kyria Martinez, Kings County administrative analyst, said Kings County received just over $121,000 of that funding.
Martinez, along with Greg Gatzka, director of the Community Development Agency, and Lance Lippincott, director of the Job Training Office, head the Kings County Census Outreach Executive Committee.
Gatzka said the census, which is conducted every 10 years, is important for many reasons. First, he said population, income levels, age groups and other demographics show how a community evolves over time.
Second, Gatzka said the numbers are important factors in the state and federal grants the area is available to receive, including money for schools, transportation and other necessary programs.
Lastly, he said the count is directly related to congressional representation, which is why the state is prioritizing a complete count and putting money towards outreach efforts.
“The state is very concerned that if people aren’t participating in the census, California in general might lose congressional representation at the federal level,” Gatzka said.
Typically, the census was conducted by mail, but Gatzka said funding was cut and the bureau is shifting toward having everything done online. He said the state has also hired regional contractors who will be making calls and going door-to-door.
While the county will not actually conduct the census count — that’s still the responsibility of the U.S. Census Bureau — it was tasked with doing some of the outreach efforts, especially in the hard to reach populations.
Since this undertaking is new for the county, a strategic plan was created and approved by the Kings County Board of Supervisors.
The plan included creating a Complete Count Committee, which includes about 30 representatives from different cities, agencies, community organizations, nonprofits, faith-based groups and others. The group meets once a month and gets visits from members of the Census Bureau, who conduct trainings.
Part of the county’s mission was to figure out how to get out into the communities where people are least likely to respond to the census.
Based on past trends, Gatzka said every one of the county’s four cities and four unincorporated communities had large populations “at risk” of undercount and areas that are hard to count.
According to census data, Kings County is identified as having a population of approximately 31,715 at risk of undercount, of which 25,171 are Latino.
The committee decided to contract outreach efforts, since the county does not have the resources necessary to do so. Martinez said Proteus Inc., an employment agency in Hanford, was awarded the contract due to its already well-known presence within the community.
While everything is still in the preliminary stages, the first phase of the plan is to have Proteus take its mobile bus unit to various community events across the county.
Gatzka said initial positive outreach efforts are meant to inform residents and encourage them to participate and fill out the census questionnaire.
Martinez said some people may be apprehensive about giving their information, but assured questions relating to citizenship would not be on the census.
“The government’s not going to use it against you,” Gatzka added.
The next phase would be the main outreach effort and actual questionnaire-filling time period.
During this time, residents will be made aware of resources they could use to assist them in filling out the census.
The Proteus mobile bus unit is equipped with 11 computer stations for people to use, and Gatzka said the county is looking at having libraries as assistance centers as well. He said the bus driver will be bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish, and will be trained on helping people answer the questionnaire.
The third phase, which Gatzka said the county does not have much of a role in, is the non-response phase. He said Census Bureau workers will at this point go door-to-door to talk to residents who did not participate and try to get them to participate.
Gatzka and Martinez encourage all residents to participate in the census to ensure future funding and representation.
