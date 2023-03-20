Downtown Hanford turned green during the annual Everybody’s Irish event Friday night as more than 700 thirsty foodies and beer lovers roamed among 18 businesses.
Costumed Leprechauns, complete with green top hat and beads enjoyed the participating stores along Irwin, Douty and Seventh streets, looking for that pot of the perfect green elixir and perfect bar food. Some went all out such as Toshiko’s Japanese Cuisine, which offered fresh salmon and vegetable sushi to complement their beer.
More than 700 enjoy Hanford's 'Everybody's Irish' event | Photos