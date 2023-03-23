A mock fatal crash and a grieving family brought home the gravity of driving under the influence Thursday morning for students at Hanford West High School during the ninth iteration of the Every 15 Minutes program.

Two battered vehicles were on display for students in the back parking lot of school at 10 a.m., along with an ambulance, three Hanford Police vehicles, a California Highway Patrol vehicle, two Hanford fire engines, a Hanford Fire van, and a coroner’s van.

Students were brought out to watch as paramedics, police officers and other emergency responders roleplayed what would happen in the aftermath of a drunk driving incident, including the process of loading a “fatality” into the coroner’s van and arresting the student posing as a drunk driver.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you