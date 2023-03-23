A mock fatal crash and a grieving family brought home the gravity of driving under the influence Thursday morning for students at Hanford West High School during the ninth iteration of the Every 15 Minutes program.
Two battered vehicles were on display for students in the back parking lot of school at 10 a.m., along with an ambulance, three Hanford Police vehicles, a California Highway Patrol vehicle, two Hanford fire engines, a Hanford Fire van, and a coroner’s van.
Students were brought out to watch as paramedics, police officers and other emergency responders roleplayed what would happen in the aftermath of a drunk driving incident, including the process of loading a “fatality” into the coroner’s van and arresting the student posing as a drunk driver.
“We all know that people learn differently,” said Hanford West High School Activities Director Joe McMahon. “We can tell kids that you can’t drink and drive. A simulation, unfortunately, seeing it as real as we possibly can, really makes an impact. It’s not like anything else.”
Twenty students were taken out of their classrooms every 15 minutes and marked as the living dead Thursday, the first day of the two-day program administered by the California Highway Patrol. The students were not allowed to interact with their family or peers for the rest of the day, and were later taken to a hotel overnight.
McMahon said that on Friday students would see a mock funeral, and that the District Attorney’s office would hand down a “sentencing” for the student posing as a drunk driver.
The 15-minute interval was symbolic of how often a person died in a crash involving alcohol in the United States at the time the Every 15 Minutes program was founded in 1995. As of 2020, however, the number had reportedly fallen to about a third of that – a person is killed on average every 45 minutes in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This is something we see fairly common out in the field,” said paramedic Daniel McCoy, who assisted in the demonstration. “It’s hard enough when it's adults involved, but it really sucks when it's children involved in the situation.”
According to a recent Local Roadway Safety Plan draft created by a civil engineering firm in Visalia, Hanford saw 32 people killed or injured in an alcohol-involved crash between 2015 and 2019, ranking Hanford as the 25th worst city out of 105 cities of similar population in California in this category.
Hanford California Highway Patrol officer Timothy Palmer said that although the CHP has no direct data showing how many lives Every 15 Minutes saves, he believes the program is successful. Palmer said the California Highway Patrol does their best to host the program at any high school that wants to put on a demonstration.
“Even if we’re saving one life, then the program is worth it,” Palmer said. “That might only be 1 percent of the time, but it’s still a valuable tool to teach about irresponsible driving.”