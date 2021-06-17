At least three outdoor events in Kings County have been put on hold due to extreme heat warnings in the Central Valley.
On Tuesday, it was announced by Main Street Hanford that the weekly Thursday Night Market scheduled for June 17 would be canceled, as the temperatures are too high. However, they did say they planned to return on June 24. Main Street Hanford's policy is to cancel a Thursday Night Market if the temperature is expected to reach 106 degrees or higher. The forecast for next week is 94 degrees.
Similarly, the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday that they would be postponing Friday night’s “Rockin’ the Arbor” and pushing it back to June 25. Festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. and admission will be free.
A Saturday event, the “Murder Mystery in the Garden,” was also postponed. The event, put on in conjunction with the Kings Players, was set to be held in the Children’s Storybook Garden. According to Judy Wait, the founder of the Garden, they still plan on holding the event and it’s only “postponed,” not canceled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.