HANFORD — Evangelist Mario Murillo is scheduled to visit Kings County this month to bring four days of worship during Living Proof Hanford.
Evangelist Mario Murillo will be visiting Hanford at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 and at 7 p.m. Nov. 18-20 at the Kings County Fairgrounds, 801 S. 10th Ave.
“The people should expect miracles,” said Bridgeway Community Church Reverend Miguel Muñoz. “When I heard that Mario had a vision of touring the Central Valley on the Highway 99 corridor, I was wondering if he would be interested in coming to our little city. It took us about a year, but we prayed and he accepted. We look forward to seeing him.”
The free event has been planned by several Kings County churches, including organizations from Hanford, Corcoran and Lemoore.
Murillo began preaching in Berkley, California about 50 years ago, according to his website. He has been on several crusades, hosting thousands across the U.S. to preach the gospel, Muñoz said. This month’s event will be the last installation in his Living Proof Crusades.
Murillo is on a route to practice evangelism along the “Highway 99 corridor”. He has visited Fresno and Dinuba, along with other Central Valley communities.
Event organizers are planning the event to host about 1,000 people, Muñoz said. Murillo will preach in a large tent on the fairgrounds, and there will be more than 1,000 chairs in case more than expected show up.
“He has a vision for central California, so that’s what he is going to do,” Muñoz said. “He is going to the cities on this corridor and preach the gospel and heal people.”
Interested residents can call (559)-705-4319 for more information or with questions.
