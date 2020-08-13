Esperanza Medina Cadena
May 16, 1949-August 2, 2020
May 16, 1949-August 2, 2020
Mrs. Esperanza Medina Cadena, age 71, of Stratford, passed away Sunday evening, August 2, 2020, in Hanford Ca.
She was born May 16, 1949, in Hanford Ca, to parents Juan Medina and Angelina Valenzuela.
Esperanza was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Felipe R Cadena; both parents Juan and Angelina Medina; two brothers Victor and John Medina; and grandson Leonardo E. Cadena.
She enjoyed: watching WWE, Food Network, Syfy, horror movies; gardening with her two furry babies Phoebe and Tiny; most importantly enjoying quality time with family.
Esperanza is survived by four sons Felipe M. Cadena, Eligio Cadena, Andres Cadena and Dakota Espinoza; four daughters Janey Medina, Leonarda Cadena, Clothilda Cadena, and Victoria Cadena; twenty-five grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, three daughters-in-law, son in law, four brothers and sister.
Reception and Rosary will be held from 4p.m. to 10p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at I.D.E.S. Hall in Stratford Ca.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Esperanzas story at www.ywcares.con and write condolences.
To plant a tree in memory of Esperanza Cadena as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.