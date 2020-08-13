Elaine Shirley Jeff
August 3, 1962 August 4, 2020
Elaine Shirley Jeff of the Santa Rosa Rancheria passed away in Hanford on August 4th at the age of 58. Elaine was born in Hanford and grew up on the Santa Rosa Rancheria. She was always involved in her community helping others when they needed it. She work in early child development for years and eventually became a tribal leader.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 42 years Blue Jeff, 5 children: Trina Jeff and her husband Fonzie Alanis, Sr., Robert Jeff and his wife Oyuki, Brennon Jeff, Jr., Brandon Jeff and his wife Jennifer and Malorie Jeff, 22 grandchildren with 2 on the way, 4 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way. 7 siblings: Elizabeth Lee, Regina Barrios, Frankie Lee, Elena Lee, Emilia Lee, David Lee, Melissa Contreras, Frank Contreras, Jr & Renee Contreras.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13th from 4:00 10:00 P.M.at the Santa Rosa Rancheria Elders Center. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday at 10:00 A.M. at Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery.
