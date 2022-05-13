Ally Johnson, 13, is an 8th grade student at Pioneer Middle School in Hanford and one of three Kings County students who will compete Saturday at the California State Spelling Bee championship.
"It's a family thing with two of my cousins having competed, so it would be really cool to win state," Johnson said with a big smile on her face.
Hosted by the San Joaquin County Office of Education for elementary and junior high school, there will be 37 fourth- through sixth-grade students in the elementary competition and 31 seventh- through ninth-grade students in the junior high competition, including Johnson.
The other two Kings County competitors are Jordan Aguilera and Aiden Josue.
Johnson's winning word at the county competition was "egocentric", and she said she studies an hour each day to prepare for competition. Her favorite subject in school is history, specifically the Revolutionary War, and her passion for learning was evident as she shared facts about 18th century America.
Aguilera, 11, is a 5th grade independent study student out of Kettleman City. His winning word at the county competition was "immediately".
He will be competing for his third year, and he and his twin brother are no stranger to the spelling bee.
"Jordan is very special and so is his brother Jacob, both are just very smart," said Mike Aquilera, father of the twins.
Jordan's favorite subjects in school are reading and art, and he entered his first spelling bee in the first grade. In the second grade, he placed second at the county level. Both boys placed in third grade with Jacob taking first place and Jordan taking third place.
Their grandmother, Adela Aguilera, said her grandsons are "truly gifted and work very hard in their studies."
With the twins' birthday right at the end of summer the family will let them decided how they plan to celebrate turning 12. "Perhaps we can add spelling bee champion to that celebration," said Mike Aguilera.
Aiden Josue, who is in the 7th grade and from Liberty Middle School, was not available for comment.
The California State Spelling Bee is a chance for top students across the state to showcase their knowledge and talent by putting their preparation to the test as they compete for the championship, according to officials.
The winners of each division will receive a cup trophy and the title of champion. Tim Daly returns as the Bee's spell master with over 30 years experience as a TV news reporter and anchor.
The event is open to the public and results will be posted on the San Joaquin County Office of Education Facebook page: facebook.com/sjcoefb. Look for updates and photos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using #CABee2022.