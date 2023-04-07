Civic Park's lawn was dotted with thousands of colorful eggs on Friday morning as The Hanford Parks and Recreation Department held its annual Egg Hunt in Civic Park.
Parent and first-time attendee, Dysaia Wright expressed how events like these are important for children, especially after the pandemic.
“It’s great for the kids to socialize, I feel like these are all COVID babies. It’s also good to meet other parents with little ones,” said Wright.
In between the three different rounds of egg hunts, categorized by age, some families lined up to have their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny, while others went off to have children's faces painted or simply order something to eat.
Corcoran resident Shawna Ezklind found out about the event through Facebook and figured it would be a great way to spend her Friday morning with her daughter.
“I saw the event on Facebook and we have the baby and I thought it would be a fun event for her to get out here and learn how to egg hunt,” she said. “I think events like these build a strong sense of community, it makes you feel connected, while still having that small-town feeling that we can get together and do things like this."
Parks and Rec expected several hundred children to take part in the event.
“We're expecting roughly around 500 to 700 kids, last year we had around 700 kids for each time slot,” said Kaitlyn Lusk, an Event Coordinator for the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department.
The egg hunt is separated into three different time slots based on age — children ages 1 to 3 were the only ones allowed to carry baskets while collecting eggs.
Families began to gather at Civic Park bright and early, eager to start enjoying the festivities. Besides the egg hunt, the parks department also arranged for local food vendors Gotti’s Kitchen and Sugar Mutt Cotton Candy to set up shop.
Five minutes before the first egg hunt, park employees could be seen scattering eggs across the lawn in Civic Park, close to 3,000 plastic eggs were laid out for each round.
The first round, which started sharply at 10:30 a.m., consisted of children aged 3 and under. Some crawled toward eggs, and others, confused on what to do next, simply waited for their parents to assist them.
Parents, who weren’t allowed to help children during the egg hunts, could be seen behind the roped-off lawn cheering their little ones on as they struggled to collect eggs.
Both children and adults could also stop by the face-painting booth, which was located right next to the designated “Kids Zone,” a play area set up for the children to enjoy.
Parents who wanted to attend the event with their kids had the opportunity to pre-order $5 wristbands online, or in person before entering the event. The wristbands included access to the egg hunt, the Kids Zone and rides on Freddie the Fire Truck.
“Events like these are important because it gets everyone together, especially since it's the beginning of spring, so it gets everyone out from winter, and everyone gets to be together. We get people that come from all over, so it gets more people to come to Hanford and learn about the town,” said Lusk.
The egg hunt has been a long-standing Parks and Rec tradition and has changed over the years to be more focused on the kids, Lusk said.
“We've added a lot more food vendors, and we’ve actually simplified everything, there used to be a lot more going on, but we wanted to just focus on the egg hunt and have the Easter Bunny come out, just focusing on the kid aspect of the day,” said Lusk.