HANFORD — Getting a grasp on eating better — without breaking the bank — can be a daunting task. Luckily, Hanford Parks and Recreation and UC CalFresh are offering a helping hand.
Every Tuesday morning this month — starting today — the organizations will host a free Plan, Shop, Save and Cook workshop at the Longfield Center, 560 S. Douty St., Hanford.
“We want to help people make healthy food choices on a limited budget,” said Maria Carbajal, a nutrition educator with Kings County UC Cooperative Extension. Carbajal will host the educational workshops.
The hour-long workshops, running from 9-10 a.m. are open to the public.
“Anyone can benefit from this information,” Carbajal said. “We tend to find that moms, or a parent preparing food, or anyone on a limited budget, like the elderly, with a fixed income are who we want to reach.”
This will mark the first time CalFResh and Parks and Recreation have collaborated on this type of program, though Carbajal has hosted the program at schools and other functions.
While those interested can join the classes during each of the four weeks of its run, attendance is required at three of the four classes to receive a UCCE PSSC certificate of completion. That means that anyone who missed this morning’s class would need to attend each of the three remaining classes. However, everyone is welcome to attend single classes.
One of the lessons that will be covered is meal planning and the creation of shopping lists. Lists may seem like a simple and inconsequential part of grocery shopping, but they can keep you on track, Carbajal said.
“With a shopping list, you’re less likely to get things you don’t need,” she said.
Other lessons include saving money by reviewing bulk and generic products and keeping food safe from spoilage.
The classes will also take a look the ins and outs of food labels, a practice than can be more complex than it looks. For example, it’s easy to overlook serving sizes and accidentally overeat, Carbajal said.
“Sometimes we think we know how to read food labels, but we’ll break it down to really get the most beneficial nutritional value for your family and yourself.”
In addition, the units of measurement will be discussed, using visual aids as a teaching device. We may passively read that there are 77 grams of sugar in our can of soda, but how much, exactly, is a gram and what does it look like?
A learning tool discussed each week will be offered as a take-home gift.
When it comes to living a healthy lifestyle, the other side of the coin is exercise and the Longfield Center has the public covered there, too.
Carbajal will host weekly Bailoterapia dance therapy classes from 9-10 a.m. on Thursdays, July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1.
The free classes are a fun and engaging way to get up and moving around, she said.
“People may not realize it, but dancing is a form of exercise,” she said.
For more information, call Carbajal at 559-852-2742.
