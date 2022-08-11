The Kings County Ofﬁce of Education has opened a new school in Hanford speciﬁcally built for the needs of preschool children.

Besides making up for spaces lacking in the Kings County area, the school is ideal for parents who might not have the money to pay for a private preschool, according to Kings County Superintendent of Schools Todd Barlow.

The new facility, called the Early Learning Center, was built with a $3.3 million grant from the State of California, Barlow said.

