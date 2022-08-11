The Kings County Ofﬁce of Education has opened a new school in Hanford speciﬁcally built for the needs of preschool children.
Besides making up for spaces lacking in the Kings County area, the school is ideal for parents who might not have the money to pay for a private preschool, according to Kings County Superintendent of Schools Todd Barlow.
The new facility, called the Early Learning Center, was built with a $3.3 million grant from the State of California, Barlow said.
Located at 146 Highland Street, just south of Hanford-Armona Road and Irwin Street, the new school features nine classrooms for children who will be entering kindergarten next year. Of those nine rooms, two will be for children with special needs, either physical, mental or financial.
Partnered with Kings Community Action Organization, KCAO, the school will be able to accommodate 180 students. The site also has room for expansion in the form of a very large playground and other space that measures several acres.
One of the classrooms, Room 5, will hold an integrated class, meaning general education students and special needs students will share a common classroom. They can then help and learn from each other in a unique environment, Barlow said.
Classes for the general education students will start on Monday, Aug. 15. The special needs classrooms will open when they are certiﬁed by the state, which will hopefully be accomplished in the news few months, Barlow said.