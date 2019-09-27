HANFORD — Dunkin' Donuts is kicking off National Coffee Day with a special buy one, get one offer.
On Sept. 29, anyone who purchases a hot coffee at the Dunkin' Donuts Hanford location on 1695 W Lacey Blvd. will get one hot coffee free (of equal or lesser value.)
The lineup of choices to enjoy on National Coffee Day includes the signature original blend, dark roast and Dunkin’ decaf, according to a media release. All can be personalized with a variety of flavors including Dunkin’s pumpkin-flavored hot coffee.
Dunkin’ Donuts also announced that it will begin offering three new items on its menu:
- Cold brew latte, which combines the taste of cold brew with the creaminess of a latte
- Shakerato, which includes two shots of sweetened espresso swirled to create a cold foam layer
- Café au lait, which is dark roast coffee combined with steamed milk, available hot or iced
