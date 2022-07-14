A dumpster fire behind Hanford Towne Center shopping mall prompted evacuations of nearby buildings Thursday until the fire was contained.
The fire was one of three structure fires over the last three weeks that have kept firefighters busy.
Five fire engines and three police units responded to the fire Thursday, which reportedly started about 9 a.m. American Ambulance personnel were on standby but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
On July 8, a resident of 2024 Parker Place reported smelling smoke. Firefighters found a water heater in flames inside an attached garage when they arrived. The house sustained minimal damage.
On July 4 at 11 a.m., firefighters responded to a house fire on White and Cameron streets, officials said. No injuries were reported, and the combined efforts of Hanford Fire and Kings County Fire were used to fight the blaze. Four engines and 17 firefighters fought the fire with the building suffering severe fire damage. The fire is under investigation.