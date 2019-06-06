HANFORD — A driver is in the hospital with major injuries after slamming into a parked Kings County Fire truck that was battling a fire.
The incident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday on eastbound state Route 198, just east of 6th Avenue.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a freightliner was headed east on SR-198 in the area at approximately 55 mph when it approached the scene of an active grass fire just south of the freeway.
The fire was being handled by the Kings County Fire Department and a fire truck was parked on the right shoulder of the freeway with its emergency lights activated.
The freightliner moved over to the left, but at the same time, a 38-year-old woman from Visalia was driving a 2008 Saturn east on SR-198 in the same area at approximately 60-65 mph, approaching the fire engine.
CHP said the Saturn then passed alongside the freightliner instead of slowing down or moving over for the fire.
The Saturn then drifted onto the right shoulder and crashed into the left rear corner of the fire truck before rotating clockwise back into the lanes and directly into the path of the freightliner, CHP said.
The front right side of the freightliner hit the Saturn and CHP said the driver of the Saturn suffered major injuries. They said she was taken to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford. Her condition was not available at this time.
Information is preliminary and CHP officials said the collision is still under investigation.
