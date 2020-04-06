Driver leads police on 41-mile chase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEMOORE — On Saturday evening, a driver led Lemoore police on a chase for nearly an hour.

At approximately 7:09 p.m. Saturday, April 4, an officer with Lemoore Police

The department observed a white GMC pickup driving recklessly in the 500 block of E. Bush St. When the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver refused to yield and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect attempted to evade officers by driving on county roads, dirt roads, and through numerous orchards. The suspect eventually stopped and surrendered to officers in the 2800 block of 9th Ave., near the

town of Kingsburg.

In total, this pursuit lasted approximately 52 minutes and covered

approximately 41 miles. The vehicle was determined to be stolen out of Selma.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jose Meza, of Lemoore, was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on numerous charges. These charges include vehicle theft, DUI drugs/alcohol, evading police, evading police traveling the wrong way, driving while license is suspended, and resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer, as well as three outstanding warrants.

His bail was set at $80,000.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

