Soroptimist International of Hanford is preparing to host its Dream It, Be It event in Hanford.

The one-day conference will take place Saturday, March 25, starting at 8:30 a.m. on the Hanford West High School campus, located at 1150 W. Lacey Blvd.

The Dream It, Be It event started in 2015, and this year's conference will mark the seventh anniversary of the program.

