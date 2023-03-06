Soroptimist International of Hanford is preparing to host its Dream It, Be It event in Hanford.
The one-day conference will take place Saturday, March 25, starting at 8:30 a.m. on the Hanford West High School campus, located at 1150 W. Lacey Blvd.
The Dream It, Be It event started in 2015, and this year's conference will mark the seventh anniversary of the program.
Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization which works to improve the lives of women and girls through various programs.
The conference will provide space for high school girls in grades 9-12, with the goal of teaching girls the tools and resources to discover dreams and how to put them into action while overcoming obstacles.
“It’s a one-day conference for teenage girls at the high school level, in the local community, so it’s not just limited to Hanford, we are welcoming girls from different towns like Avenal and Lemoore,” said Hanford Chamber of Commerce Director Amory Marple.
The conference will have a variety of activities, including multiple self-development lectures by different speakers.
“The event will be a full day, with different guest speakers, one of the topics is 'how to discover your dreams,' another is 'creating achievable goals,' and a third topic is “overcoming obstacles.” We also have the sheriff's department teaching a self-defense class,” Marple said.
Other activities include creating dream journals and playing with therapy dogs. The conference will hold a raffle for those in attendance.
“We're giving away $1,000 in raffle items, two of the big things are a $100 shopping spree at Target and Apple AirPods," Marple said.
The conference will provide attendees with breakfast, lunch, and a snack, and is free of charge. For those interested, parental consent forms and registration can be found online at sihanford.org or by email at sihanford@soroptimist.net