With Cinco de Mayo coming up on Friday, downtown Hanford is the place to dance the night away.

The Hanford Parks & Recreation Department in partnership with Binational Central California and Ventanilla de Salud will host a Zumba de Mayo at Hanford Civic Park, 400 N. Douty St., from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance for $10 and $15 on the day of the event. The event is open to children 12 and under, with tickets for that age group starting at $5.

