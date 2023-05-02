With Cinco de Mayo coming up on Friday, downtown Hanford is the place to dance the night away.
The Hanford Parks & Recreation Department in partnership with Binational Central California and Ventanilla de Salud will host a Zumba de Mayo at Hanford Civic Park, 400 N. Douty St., from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are available in advance for $10 and $15 on the day of the event. The event is open to children 12 and under, with tickets for that age group starting at $5.
If Zumba isn’t your style, P.A.T.Y Dance Studios will be hosting its third Cinco de Mayo Festival in downtown Hanford Friday night.
The event will be held at 123 W. 7th St., from 4 to 8 p.m.
The festival will begin with a free dance workshop followed by performances by P.A.T.Y Studio Dancers, Folkrico, Salsa, and Bachata dance groups.
Parents will be provided with a free kids zone, along with food options from local food vendors.
The event will also feature a beer garden and a live disc jockey for added fun.
The holiday commemorates the Battle of Puebla, a one-day affair in a prolonged war between France and Mexico which represents "the triumph of the underdog."