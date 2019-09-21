HANFORD — After six years with little to no improvement, the Hanford City Council voted Tuesday to repeal the Downtown East Precise Plan.
In a unanimous decision, the plan was repealed as a regulatory document and then adopted as a guidance document.
The Downtown East Precise Plan was adopted in 2013 as a plan to promote revitalization within the project area. The project area is just east of the central downtown area, with borders at Ninth Street to the north, 10th Avenue to the east, the railroad tracks near Sixth Street to the south and Harris Street to the west.
City staff received complaints about the plan’s restrictive standards, so during a strategic session held at the beginning of the year, council indicated that the plan was not accomplishing what it intended to do. At council’s Feb. 19 meeting, members directed staff to begin the process to repeal.
The request was presented to the Planning Commission recently, which voted 6-0 to recommend the repeal.
Part of the request that was also approved was adopting the underlying zoning and changing a portion of the underlying zoning from Downtown Mixed Use to Service Commercial. Community Development Director Darlene Mata said this change would allow for more automotive-related businesses.
Mata said while the plan would cease to be a regulatory document will firm requirements people must comply with, keeping it as a guidance document means its good information could still be used, like information on history or architectural details about downtown buildings.
Mayor Sue Sorensen said it was a little sad that the plan, which was a four-year project that cost nearly $372,000 to create, didn’t work out after all the community time and money spent.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m sorry that it hasn’t worked a little better for us, but I am thankful that we’ve re recognized that it has probably inhibited our development and that council’s willing to take this opportunity to hopefully get it so we’ll see some growth there,” Sorensen said.
More from Council
Council voted 3-1, with Councilman Martin Devine as the “no” vote and Sorensen abstaining, to amend the city’s municipal code to permit colleges, exercise/dance studios, business support services, large health and fitness facilities, and government offices to locate in the city’s Regional Commercial zone district.
Council unanimously voted to approve a memorandum of understanding with Kings County for the annexation of eight islands that are fully surrounded by the city of Hanford.
Interim City Manager Mike Olmos said Parks and Recreation Director Craig Miller announced resignation to take a job in the city of Tulare. Miller’s last day in Hanford was Friday.
“Craig has done a great job with the community,” Olmos said. “I’ll be sad to see him go as well as many other people here in the city.”
Olmos said Utilities and Engineering Director John Doyel will become the interim head of the parks department until someone new is hired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.