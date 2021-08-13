The second cannabis dispensary to open in downtown Hanford this year celebrated with a ribbon cutting and visits from local officials and the community.
DELI by Caliva officially opened its doors to the public on Aug. 1, but marked the grand opening late Friday morning. Their guests included representatives from the offices of Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) and State Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), as well as the Hanford Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Hanford, and Hanford Mayor Francisco Ramirez.
Speaking at the ribbon cutting, Ramirez acknowledged that the store would create new jobs in downtown Hanford, and shared his own change in attitude towards cannabis.
“I’ll be honest with you, I was anti-cannabis at one point in time in my life,” Ramirez said. “But one thing that I learned … the No. 1 reason that I supported it is because I heard people who were cancer patients say: ‘We need medicine. We have to go all the way to Fresno, Visalia,' now we have a center where seniors and adults can get their medicine and not be having to travel a lot.”
The dispensary is the second in three months to open in Hanford, with HerbNJoy opening in May just down the street. According to Stacie Green, director of retail operations for Caliva’s corporate office in San Jose, “DELI” is a product line under the parent company, but is also a play on how they operate their stores.
“The DELI store was sort of a nod to our product line and really came to life as this old school delicatessen – like your corner market – where you shop at frequently, you’re part of the community, everybody knows you, and because it’s all about providing friendly neighborhood service offering great products at great prices,” she said.
Green added that there are about 600 items available for sale at the store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.