ARMONA — “Bubbleologist” Brandon Gray popped into the Armona Community Library Monday.
Gray, owner of Wild Child Adventures, performed an hour-long educational bubble show at the library. He will perform at multiple other Kings County libraries throughout the week.
“It was cool when I went inside the bubble,” said 8-year-old Kathryn Barragan.
During the show, Gray — equipped with a kiddie pool full of soupy water and variously-sized plastic hoops — treated volunteers from the crowd to the experience of being inside a child-sized bubble.
Barragan was one of the first volunteers “sealed” in a shiny, shimmering bubble while standing in the pool of soapy water. From inside, she blew bubbles out into the crowd of children sitting just a couple feet away, who enthusiastically raced to pop them as soon as they were created.
The 8-year-old said she had never seen bubbles so big and was looking forward to trying to make her own at home.
Gray gave pointers to the children on how to make their own bubbles without popping them (first step: you need wet hands). He also taught those in attendance that bubbles are always spherical, — even when you want them to be cubes or triangles — why they reflect light and why they fall to the ground.
“Every year, it just gets crazier and crazier,” Gray said.
The “bubbleologist” began entertaining in 2001. After earning a degree in biology and starting a career with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Gray found himself unsatisfied and looking for a change.
Wanting to work in children’s entertainment, he took a contract with a cruise ship line to do just that.
“It turned out I was able to do something I wanted to do,” he said.
After becoming manager of the department, Gray brainstormed new ideas for shows geared at younger children a good one popped up — bubbles.
Now, the Fresno native performs more than 200 shows a year entertaining young ones and parents with a cornucopia of bubbles of all shapes — mostly spherical — and sizes. Gray has so many bubbles that there are bubbles inside of bubbles as the audience looks on, seemingly thinking, “how does he do that?”
Most of the bubble bits require interaction from the crowd or even volunteers, ensuring the children are getting hands-on experience while learning — granted, of course, those hands are wet.
This week’s multiple-performance run throughout the county marks the culmination of this year’s Kings County Library Summer Reading Program, which brought six unique free programs to the library system over the past month and a half.
The Wild Child Adventures Bubble Show stops at the libraries in Avenal today at 11 a.m. and Kettleman City at 2 p.m.
Wednesday, the show comes to the Lemoore Civic Auditorium at 11 a.m. and the Stratford Library at 2 p.m. On Thursday, the shows culminate with performances at the Hanford Civic Auditorium at 10 a.m. and the Corcoran library at 1 p.m. All shows are free.
