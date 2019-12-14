HANFORD — Hanford has a sweet new way to start the morning.
The Donut Café, located at 2455 N. 10th Ave., celebrated its grand opening last week.
Owner Chamrouen Mak said that he wants to offer donut lovers in the area a variety of donuts that they may not be able to get without taking a drive to a Fresno or another city currently.
“We go through social media and see what the trending donuts are and try to make them,” Mak said.
The shop offers unique types of donuts including s’mores donuts, bar donuts topped with Oreos and bits of Twix candy bars, heart-shaped donuts and the shop special – a maple bar topped with bacon.
There’s also a voting board where visitors can lend their voice to suggesting future flavors.
Of all the different kinds of donuts in the store, Mak said he doesn’t necessarily have a favorite.
“For me, when I’m hungry, I just eat whatever,” he said. “But what sells most is the maple bacon.”
The donuts are made in a way to make them fluffier and less greasy, so that they don’t sit in your stomach the way some donuts can.
The young entrepreneur said business has been good in the first full week of operation. And while the Donut Café is new, Mak already has significant experience in the business.
“Our family used to own a donut shop [in Lemoore], so I figured I’d come over here and make some donuts in Hanford,” the Lemoore native said. “I’d been there for more than five years, so I figured I’d do it myself.”
The Donut Café is open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.
