 PARKER BOWMAN, the Sentinel

HANFORD — Raven's Hot Diggity Dog, located at Civic Park in Hanford, closed its doors permanently Tuesday, the owners announced on the Raven's Deli Facebook page. The post described the closing as "due to unforeseen circumstances." A call to the owners for further comment was not returned. 

