HANFORD — Earlier this week, the Sentinel asked a simple question on its Facebook page — “Where can we get the best burger in Kings County?”
An overwhelming consensus was formed in 173-comment thread. The majority of commenters preferred Mike’s Grill in Hanford.
“I took a look and I was very humbled,” owner Mike Murrietta told the Sentinel. “I saw some of the other places mentioned and they’re all good, too. We try to differentiate ourselves through our service and the products that we use.”
Murrietta has been in business since 2001 and has spent about three years in the restaurant’s current location at 1734 N. 10th Ave.
Diners can find a variety of burgers made with Angus beef, grilled sandwiches, sides, salads and desserts on the menu. Specialty burgers include the pastrami burger, the JBR which may appeal to those who like a spicy kick — roasted jalapenos, jack-cheddar cheese, bacon and ranch — and many other options.
Murrietta said that the two most popular burgers are the house burger — a classic burger available in a quarter-, half- or full-pound patty and the Hanford burger which comes with bacon, onion rings, homemade barbeque sauce and jack-cheddar cheese.
“We say here at Mike’s that we’re allergic to average,” Murrietta said. “We say that because we know success is allergic to average. There’s a lot of good burgers out there, but I feel like you have to be phenomenal or be forgotten.”
The restauranteur said that the secret to his success is treating every customer that comes through the doors like they’re his best, or even only, customer.
Another aspect of the success of Mike’s Grill is Murrietta’s ability to take constructive criticism well.
“If you tell me there’s a better burger than mine, I’m not going to hate on you. I’m going to go try it and get better from the experience,” he said.
Murrietta recalls an unfavorable social media review his restaurant received years ago. The customer said the experience was good overall, but was dismayed at what he felt was too little turkey on his sandwich. Rather than ignore the criticism, Murrietta upped the amount of turkey on every sandwich by about 20%, he said, and it’s been that way ever since.
The restaurant hasn’t put much into advertising, Murrietta said, and instead has sustained itself on word-of-mouth reviews.
Mike’s Grill is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.