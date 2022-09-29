The Chamber of Commerce is still looking for those special recipes that will make its recipe book project "Taste of Hanford" truly showcase the tastes of the region.
The project has been delayed until next year as the search for participants goes on.
"We've reached out to several local restaurants who've indicated an interest in participation but so far only one has actually submitted a recipe," said Gabrielle Fisher, Chamber administrative assistant.
The requirements for a recipe submission are:
- A title for the dish
- Recipe information including an ingredient list, instructions and cooking time.
- A picture of the finished dish
Chamber members who make a submission need to include the logo for their restaurant, the year the business was established and a short company bio.
"We have an online submission form on our website for those who are wishing to participate," Fisher said. "We've even gone with printed out forms to some of the businesses who showed interest, but so far we have't been able to get this project finished."
Fisher said personal recipes from businesses outside of the food industry are wanted as well.
The idea for the recipe book started as a fundraiser after the Chamber's contract with the city for funding ended.
"Since the Chamber isn't going to receive city funding anymore, we came up with this concept as a unique fundraiser to help compensate for the change in revenue," said Amory Marple, Chamber CEO and executive director. "We are coming up on our busy season, and with the Chamber Christmas parade coming up, we were thinking of ways to ensure we can continue to provide the parade for the community."
Marple explained that the original goal was to have a token of Hanford available this holiday season, but that with the lack of recipe submissions and the busy season fast approaching, they ran out of time.
"We plan to start earlier in the year asking for submissions so that we can have the 'Taste of Hanford' recipe book ready in time for next year's holiday season," said Marple.
Marple said the primary goal of the recipe book is to promote local restaurants and increase business for them.
"We want local restaurants to give us one recipe from their menu, it doesn't have to be a main dish or best seller, just something off their menu," Marple said. "If they share, say a dessert, then people who buy the book might be interested in going to the restaurant and trying other items off the menu.
"We want to encourage our community members to support local businesses and I hope that with more time to get recipe submissions we can put together a spectacular recipe book," she said.