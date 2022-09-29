The Chamber of Commerce is still looking for those special recipes that will make its recipe book project "Taste of Hanford" truly showcase the tastes of the region.

The project has been delayed until next year as the search for participants goes on.

"We've reached out to several local restaurants who've indicated an interest in participation but so far only one has actually submitted a recipe," said Gabrielle Fisher, Chamber administrative assistant.

