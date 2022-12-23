Friends and relatives of owner Eva Martella and husband Jeff gathered at the business, located at 544 South 11th Ave., to celebrate the start of a new chapter of artistic growth in Kings County.
The Kindermusik International Inc. accredited school is designed to teach children the art of music as early as one year old. Currently, there over 5,000 licensed instructors worldwide, of which Martella is one.
The school specializes in teaching children ages one to seven on the piano, cello and violin. Rental of instruments is available to students.
Currently there are 35 students enrolled in the program.
Classes are Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m. Special “Mommy and Me” classes are also available.
Do Re Mi Music Hub opens doors to local music community | Photos