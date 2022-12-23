The streets of Hanford were alive with music as the Do Re Mi Music Hub officially opened its doors during a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon.

Friends and relatives of owner Eva Martella and husband Jeff gathered at the business, located at 544 South 11th Ave., to celebrate the start of a new chapter of artistic growth in Kings County.

The Kindermusik International Inc. accredited school is designed to teach children the art of music as early as one year old. Currently, there over 5,000 licensed instructors worldwide, of which Martella is one.

