HANFORD — After 18 months, a DNA sample collected at the scene of a burglary in Kings County has found a match to a local man currently serving time in Kings County Jail, said the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
In the mid-morning hours on July 28, 2018, deputies investigated a residential burglary in the 3000 Block of Highway 198 in Hanford. They said the burglary occurred sometime between July 22 and July 27, 2018.
Sheriff’s officials said the home owner arrived home and found the back door to the residence was open. They said the doggie door installed on the back door was removed and it appeared someone had crawled through.
Upon making entrance into the residence, deputies said the owner discovered the upstairs bathtub water faucet had been turned on and the upstairs had flooded, causing considerable damage. The owner also discovered someone had tampered with the ignition to the riding lawn mower in the garage, they said.
Deputies processed the area for evidence and in doing so located a cigarette butt left on the overflowing bathtub which did not belong to the homeowner. They said the cigarette was collected and sent to the Department of Justice to be processed for DNA.
On Jan. 3, deputies received notification from the DOJ that a possible DNA match had come back on the cigarette, with the match belonging to Karl Julius Jensen.
Deputies authored a search warrant to obtain a new DNA sample from Jensen, who they said is currently incarcerated in the Kings County Jail on an unrelated case. Deputies obtained a sample and also attempted to interview him, to which they said he refused.
Sheriff’s officials said the investigation was sent to the Kings County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.
