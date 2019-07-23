HANFORD — The California Department of Motor Vehicles will close its offices statewide for a half day on Wednesday to better prepare employees to process REAL ID transactions and reinforce customer service training, officials said.
All DMV field offices will open at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Operation Excellence: DMV Training”, as it’s being called, is meant to provide more than 5,000 frontline staff at 183 DMV field offices, commercial drive test centers and industry business centers across the state with detailed training and a toolkit they can utilize for processing REAL ID licenses and identification cards.
“As a result of Operation Excellence, Californians will see more consistent customer service statewide,” said Kathleen Webb, acting director at DMV. “This unprecedented training effort will provide employees with the tools they need to handle an increasingly high volume of REAL ID applications, which are more complex and take more time to process.”
DMV officials said the department is experiencing unparalleled demand for its services because of a greater volume of REAL ID applications, which must be done in person in a field office and cannot be processed online or via mail.
The REAL ID is optional, but beginning Oct. 1, 2020, the federal government will require passengers flying within the United States to present a REAL ID-compliant driver license or identification card – or another federally approved document, like a passport or passport card – before boarding a plane for domestic flights.
REAL ID-compliant identification will also be required to enter secure federal facilities such as military bases.
The DMV has been taking steps to ease wait times at field offices amid criticism.
Earlier this month, the DMV opened an additional 53 field offices early to handle the summer surge, bringing to 69 the total number of offices that open at 7 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday to accommodate the increase in customers.
The Hanford DMV field office is one of the offices that opens early. Other Central Valley DMV field offices that open early include Reedley, Fresno North, Porterville and Madera.
The offices will continue to open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and close at 5 p.m. daily.
The DMV also offers Saturday service at 62 field offices, including the offices in Visalia, Clovis and Fresno on Olive Avenue. All services, except behind-the-wheel exams, are provided every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations.
Operation Excellence is an initiative of the DMV Reinvention Strike Team, which Gov. Gavin Newsom created in January to lead a comprehensive modernization and reinvention of the DMV with an emphasis on transparency, worker performance, speed of service and overall consumer satisfaction.
The Strike Team was created in response to long wait times in DMV field offices, which were exacerbated by the federal government’s REAL ID requirements.
