LATON — The body of a man who went missing in Kings River Monday has been found, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
The victim was identified as 48-year-old Baltazar Lopez of Selma.
Boating units and officials were dispatched to Laton-Kingston Park around 3:20 p.m. on reports of a missing man in Kings River.
Lopez was swimming in the river with his teenage son when he was swept away, officials said.
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office EAGLE One helicopter originally searched for Lopez but was unable to locate him. A dive team later arrived and searched the river for Lopez until 7:30 p.m., when the search was called off because it was getting too dark.
The search resumed 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and Lopez's body was found around 8:15 a.m. It was determined he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.
The Fresno County Sheriff warns the public that wearing a life jacket while swimming is essential if you aren't an experienced swimmer.
