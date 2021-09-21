The Windy Fire and KNP Complex in Tulare County continue to cause smoke impacts across the San Joaquin Valley. As a result, the District has issued an Air Quality Alert with the National Weather Service to remain in place while smoke impacts continue, or until the morning of Thursday, September 23 when a trough is expected to pass through the region and assist with dispersion. The District warns residents being impacted by smoke to remain indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter (PM) emissions.
Particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of PM exposure. Those with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, young children and the elderly, are especially susceptible to the health effects from this form of pollution. Anyone experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed. Common cloth and paper masks being used as protection from COVID-19 may not be sufficient protection from wildfire smoke inhalation.
For details on current and past wildfires affecting the Valley, as well as resources to protect yourself from exposure to wildfires smoke, visit the District’s Wildfire Information page at www.valleyair.org/wildfires. In addition, you can access RAAN to check air quality at any Valley location at myRAAN.com, view the EPA AirNow Fire and Smoke map (https://fire.airnow.gov/) and find links to temporary foothill monitors
For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call a District office in Fresno (559-230-6000), Modesto (209-557-6400) or Bakersfield (661-392-5500).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.