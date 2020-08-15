You have permission to edit this article.
Disposal Site — Not Dump
50 Years Ago in Kings County...

Disposal Site — Not Dump

To help meet the growing concern about environmental pollution, the Kings County Department of Sanitation has contracted a solid waste disposal site on 8 ½ Avenue, between Grangeville Boulevard and Highway 43.

Government-ese to the contrary, this is no dump. The site, familiarly known as the Volpa Bros. pit, is actually a sanitary land fill. According to Tony Maniscalco, chief sanitarian, this means, in part, the refuse gathered is crushed, covered with dirt and packed at least once a day.

— The Hanford Sentinel

Aug. 15, 1970

