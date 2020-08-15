Disposal Site — Not Dump

To help meet the growing concern about environmental pollution, the Kings County Department of Sanitation has contracted a solid waste disposal site on 8 ½ Avenue, between Grangeville Boulevard and Highway 43.
Government-ese to the contrary, this is no dump. The site, familiarly known as the Volpa Bros. pit, is actually a sanitary land fill. According to Tony Maniscalco, chief sanitarian, this means, in part, the refuse gathered is crushed, covered with dirt and packed at least once a day.
— The Hanford Sentinel
Aug. 15, 1970
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.