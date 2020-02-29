Dinosaurs return to the Valley

Periodic tours are offered but aren’t mandatory. Guests can also make their way through in their own time as well.

In addition to being good ol’ fashioned awe-inspiring thunder lizards, dinosaurs can teach us a lot about our own future and the futures of other animals, Francone said.

“If we’re going to look to the future and promote conservation at a zoo, as we do, we need to understand the Earth’s history and its past. We need to understand patterns and how animals change over time and how the environment affects those animals over time,” Francone said.

While it can be easy to accept dinosaurs as the fictional inabitants of fantasy settings like Skull Island or science fiction settings like Jurassic Park, this exhibit cements the fact that dinosaurs are definitely not make believe. They were once as real as any of the zoo’s elephants, ostriches or lions – and thanks to Zoorassic Park, they are real once again.