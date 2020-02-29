Dinosaurs return to the Valley

FRESNO — To quote the iconic line from “Jurassic Park — “Life finds a way.” This spring, dinosaur enthusiasts will be finding their way to the Fresno Chafee Zoo.
The popular Zoorassic Park exhibit returns to the zoo today through July 31.
“We did do it last year and it was overwhelmingly popular so we are doing it again,” said marking manager Brandy Gamoning.
The exhibit, which features a wilderness area full of life-size animatronic dinosaurs, should prove just as popular this year, if not more so, due to opening earlier in the year.
“We can expect that people will come out because spring is when people love to come to the zoo because the weather is nice and it’s a great place to be outdoors and spend family time,” Gamoning said.
New to the exhibit this year is the addition of guided tours by the zoo’s staff of “dinosaur trainers.” Zoo staff felt that the addition of guided tours would be a great opportunity to teach about earth’s history and nearly-unbelievable animals that once inhabited it.
“We didn’t get a chance to do that last year, but we think that they’re going to be a really cool chance to get people to learn about these animals and to get up close and more in-depth,” conservation interpreter said Kyler Francone.
Periodic tours are offered but aren’t mandatory. Guests can also make their way through in their own time as well.
In addition to being good ol’ fashioned awe-inspiring thunder lizards, dinosaurs can teach us a lot about our own future and the futures of other animals, Francone said.
“If we’re going to look to the future and promote conservation at a zoo, as we do, we need to understand the Earth’s history and its past. We need to understand patterns and how animals change over time and how the environment affects those animals over time,” Francone said.
While it can be easy to accept dinosaurs as the fictional inabitants of fantasy settings like Skull Island or science fiction settings like Jurassic Park, this exhibit cements the fact that dinosaurs are definitely not make believe. They were once as real as any of the zoo’s elephants, ostriches or lions – and thanks to Zoorassic Park, they are real once again.
“If you read about a dinosaur or even see it on TV, that’s one thing,” he said. “But when you get your kid up to a 40-foot long giganotosaurus or a tyrannosaurus rex, that kid is just blown away. Even the parents, you can see it in their face, are blown away. When you’re looking down the maw of something that has steak knives for teeth, it’s incredible. That brings it home for a lot of people and makes it real.”
The exhibit features a variety of dinosaurs, many of which are new this year. Also new this year is a couple of Pleistocene-era Ice Age mammals – a smilodon and a dire wolf.
The exhibit also features a meet-and-greet with baby dinosaurs and a paleontological excavation.
The Zoorassic Park exhibit runs $5 for adults, $4 for children aged 2-11 in addition to regular park admission. Season passes are available.
Zoo hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.fresnochaffeezoo.org or call 559-498-5910.
The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is located at 894 West Belmont Avenue, Fresno.